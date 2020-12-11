Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,993 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,578 shares of company stock valued at $69,300. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.