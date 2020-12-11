Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 88,482 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,482 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 482,848 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after buying an additional 306,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 346,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 581,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.