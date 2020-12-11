Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $621,000 Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,168 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

