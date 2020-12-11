Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 934,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 274,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,825,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

