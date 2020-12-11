Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

