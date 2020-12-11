First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $605.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.21. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $615.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $14.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

