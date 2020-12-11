First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $21.62.

