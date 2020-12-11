Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $132.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $774,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 20.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.