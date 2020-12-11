Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $145.00 at Truist

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by Truist from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.