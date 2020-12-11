Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 199.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $161.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

