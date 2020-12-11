Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

BSJK opened at $23.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

