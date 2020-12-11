iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $368.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $372.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

