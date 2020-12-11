iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Lifted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 209.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,109,000 after buying an additional 1,426,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after buying an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,076,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,118,000 after buying an additional 1,075,853 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,151,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,367,000 after purchasing an additional 349,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,357,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $72.31 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30.

