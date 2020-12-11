JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $85.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of SYNH opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,133.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,002,681 shares of company stock worth $421,550,341. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

