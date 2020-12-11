Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11,568.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 182,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,258,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 190,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

LFUS stock opened at $244.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $252.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,550.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $18,746,719. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

