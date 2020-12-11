Loop Capital Increases Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $35.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of SHOO opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 184.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 88.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

