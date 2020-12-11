LPL Financial LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 29,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.