LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

GRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

