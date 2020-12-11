LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 910,407 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 424,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,508 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

