MayTech Global Investments LLC Purchases 148,067 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,067 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.