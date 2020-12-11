Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Model N were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 25.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,697 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 39.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 518,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after buying an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 938,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at about $24,196,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

NYSE:MODN opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $147,967.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,385.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,546 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

