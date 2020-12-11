Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Navient by 318.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 148,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Navient by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Navient by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 257,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAVI opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

