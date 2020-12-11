NFC Investments LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NFC Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

