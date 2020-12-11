Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,240.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,424,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,223 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,321,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,593,000 after purchasing an additional 179,121 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 355,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

