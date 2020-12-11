Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 221,688 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 275.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 221,688 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 103,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79,602 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Apple by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 109,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 77,615 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 176,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Apple by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 94,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 71,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

