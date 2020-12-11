Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $3,728,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 27.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 73.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 272.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OVV opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

