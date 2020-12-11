Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apple by 303.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

