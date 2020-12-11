Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 8.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

