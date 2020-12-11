PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PROS were worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PROS by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

