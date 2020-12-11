Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Provident Financial Services worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 188.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 97,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFS stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

