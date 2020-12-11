Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.94.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

