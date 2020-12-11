REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of REGENXBIO worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $38.85 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

