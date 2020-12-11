Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Bancorp worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 486.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

RBCAA opened at $37.31 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $780.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

