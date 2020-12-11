Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 281.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

