Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryerson were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

NYSE RYI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $486.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

