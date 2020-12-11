Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of QEP Resources worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

QEP Resources stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

