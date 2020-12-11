Sei Investments Co. Invests $241,000 in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

