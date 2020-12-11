Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,500 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Construction worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 213,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 410,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of STRL opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $383.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.60 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

