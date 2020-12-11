Sharon R. Ryan Sells 30,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IP opened at $48.64 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

