Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,895 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.44% of Sonos worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

SONO opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $4,529,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 623,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,274. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

