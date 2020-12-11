State Street Corp Cuts Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,535 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $26,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.