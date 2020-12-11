State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $26,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,223,000 after buying an additional 633,205 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CryoLife by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 854,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 314,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after buying an additional 242,715 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,034,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,996,000 after buying an additional 177,911 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $23.11 on Friday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,078.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CryoLife in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

