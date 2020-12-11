State Street Corp Has $25.43 Million Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.47% of Standex International worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.