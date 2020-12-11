State Street Corp Has $26.34 Million Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,444 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.21% of Argo Group International worth $26,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.