State Street Corp Has $27.38 Million Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Radius Health worth $27,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $14.05 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

