State Street Corp Has $27.56 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 979,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,318 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $27,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of BOOT opened at $41.45 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.04.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.