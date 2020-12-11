State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.27% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $26,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.50 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

