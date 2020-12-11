State Street Corp Lowers Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,345 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.01% of Tompkins Financial worth $25,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 97,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 435,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,714,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahily bought 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,980.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 656 shares of company stock worth $42,609.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMP. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $69.46 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

