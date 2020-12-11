State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.53% of Echo Global Logistics worth $24,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ECHO opened at $29.23 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $777.75 million, a P/E ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

