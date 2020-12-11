State Street Corp Purchases 1,004,346 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.22% of G1 Therapeutics worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 250.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,227 shares of company stock valued at $287,087. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTHX opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $733.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.06. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

